Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in prison news from all over the world, and the analysis | WORKSHOP

The ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein-was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday (11/03), after he was convicted last month for sexual abuse and sexual assault. The conviction marked a victory for the movement to #MeToo that inspired to speak to women from all over the world, publicly of sexual harassment.

The sentence was passed, in the criminal court of Manhattan, New York city, by judge James Burke, who has been at the forefront in the study of career. 24. In February, a grand jury was as the ex-producer has been accused to molest and rape many women, the perpetrators in the two specific cases of harassment and rape of the then-aspiring actress, Jessica’s husband, in a hotel room in New York city in March 2013, and the ex-production assistant Mimi Haleyi in the apartment with him, and at the end of 2016.

He was convicted of a criminal sex act in the first degree, in the case of the Olympic games in 2016, and rape in the third stage, in the case of the year 2013. Before you become one of the most influential producers in Hollywood on such films as Pulp fiction and Shakespeare in love The career of the 67-year-old, was faced with the possibility of a penalty of up to 29 years in prison.

He is also due in California, for the rape of a woman in a hotel in Los Angeles, California, February 18, 2013, of sexual assault, another woman in Beverly Hills the next day. In such cases, it may also be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison. The police officers of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills is still the investigation of the allegations.

Mr. Weinstein attended a meeting of a kind in New York city

Career, and the six women who testified against him in the courtroom during the reading of the judgment in New York. In a statement, emotion, Haleyi’ve talked about the trauma that they have suffered: “I was deeply frightened, mentally, emotionally, and maybe for always.” In his statement, he had spoken, was raped by and the processes performed oral sex on strength.

Prosecutors had argued that the sentence should be, not only for the crimes for which Mr. Weinstein has been ordered, but it is also “a life of abuse from other people.” The defense argumentara a free trial version, it was impossible, due to the media coverage of the event, and the anger that is caused by the movement of the #MeToo, and tried to make a lighter sentences for the accused, who suffers from multiple health issues, and came to the court in a wheelchair on Wednesday. In previous hearings, he used a walker had.

More than a hundred women, including famous Actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and uma Thurman, charged the ex-producer for sexual assault in the course of the decades, which has led to the emergence of the movement #MeToo. Weinstein denies the allegations and says it will only be kept in consensual sexual relations.

The jury, consisting of seven men and five women, inocentou career on the more serious charges, rape in the first stage and two for sexual assault and robbery, which have the potential to be used in a sentence to life imprisonment. The costs were based on the testimony of the actress Annabella Sciorra, who said that Mr. Weinstein started it at the beginning of the 90-ies.

LPF/ap/afp/rtr

_____________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent reporting in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter