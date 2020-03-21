Jennifer Lopez is crowned as the ‘Person of the year’

The magazine “People” released this week his special as a ‘Person of the year’, for the first time was carried out, four different covers in a single number to detect the most prominent personalities of 2019.

It is so as we can see it, this new edition under the direction of Jennifer Lopezwho had success a year’s time, gorgeous, and full, so that the celebrity could not be celebrated go unnoticed by the famous magazine who within your pages.

The publication is also to recognize that they chose ‘Diva Of The Bronx’ part of this issue, because your career is on a high, because it is located on one of the tours most successful musicals in the world, as well as their recent performance in the band of ‘crooks’ and their next participation in the half-time break of the Super Bowl.

After the incredible first prize in the where Jennifer Lopez not was crowned as the ‘Person of the year’ in the 2019 edition, the singer did not hesitate to thank the magazine through their social networks, where it is noted that this appointment understand the power, that there are no boundaries.

An image published on its official Instagram, Jennifer Lopez stressed the sentence:

“The year my dreams become reality. The key is not to give up”.

OTHER CELEBRITIES AWARDED

Besides Jennifer Lopezthe edition with the four covers in one, including Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston.

These 4 well-known were selected because they had a great influence in the international culture-and thousands of people, and there are emotions and entertaining provoked his career by what is decided People, their role as: ‘Strong Women’.

MICHELLE OBAMA

For Michelle Obamathis 2019 was the year in which his story is told, repeated sell 11.7 million copies of his memoirs with the title ‘Becoming’, where the former first lady of the United States was:

“It is easier to just be myself”.

TAYLOR SWIFT

The American singer is recognized, the youngest of the women, in this year, just because the is 30. Taylor Swift decided to decorate your cover with the quote:

“The year in which I have true happiness. I bent me who I truly am”.

JENNIFER ANISTON

One of the other chosen, this number was Jennifer Anistonwho tests, there is not much that you will conquer, after the return in the tv series, ‘The Morning Show’, and even with his successful arrival on Instagram.

