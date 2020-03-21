Kim Kardashian calls to stay at home

The star Keeping Up with the Kardashians a message sent has strictly to their fans, especially those who are young and healthy, on Instagram, she asked, care for the health and safety of the other, by ensuring that you stay home and practice social distance, to try and stop the spread of the disease of the respiratory tract, also known as COVID-19.

When writing in a history of Instagram, Kim explained: I please all of you, the people are young and healthy, take it the Directive to stay at home, seriously, if you really care for the health and safety of the mother, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and the community.

If you want your house to go to work, new deliveries of food and elements necessary to see your doctor or someone does not help that she needs as an elderly neighbor, ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside and stop the spread of the virus. (sic).

A VIRUS THAT IS NOT DIFFERENT

Kim, 39 years old, reminded the people that the virus is not discriminated against, and each can infect.