Kim Kardashian calls to stay at home

Soniya Jaiswal
The star Keeping Up with the Kardashians a message sent has strictly to their fans, especially those who are young and healthy, on Instagram, she asked, care for the health and safety of the other, by ensuring that you stay home and practice social distance, to try and stop the spread of the disease of the respiratory tract, also known as COVID-19.

When writing in a history of Instagram, Kim explained: I please all of you, the people are young and healthy, take it the Directive to stay at home, seriously, if you really care for the health and safety of the mother, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and the community.



