Kim Kardashian is barely recognizable in this photo without Photoshop

Kim Kardashian is the Creator of a brand of make-up, NPP Beauty, so that it is useful to show your face as perfect as possible, with your beauty products.

But the 39-year-old, celebrity-reality Keeping Up With The Kardashians the greatest confidence in himself, so that you will not have to worry photos from your youth, without makeup and without major post-processing or filters of Instagram.

Kim Kardashian looks without Photoshop

Entrepreneur, mother of 4 children and wife of rapper Kanye West released a photo of the teenager, together with her friend Simone Harouche, to compliment your birthday.

“Happy birthday to the wife, the coolest, I know. I love you for always,” wrote Kim to her friend.

“Love you too,” replied Simone, the evidence, to insist that the friends can the time.

There Kim Kardashian seems with your hair pinned up, with the face, without a drop of make-up and save a similarity with his younger daughter, Chicago.

A few weeks ago, Kim shared another photo from his time as a secondarywhere is the hair very short.

“You and Chicago are twins, literally,” wrote the post her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The on 22. February, all Kardashian-and-white reminded the birthday of her father Robert died in 2003, and Kim published a tender black-and-photo next to him when he was a teenager. “Happy birthday dad. I miss you beyond understanding. I wish that you can see here, everything,” he wrote.

Despite the comments about the aesthetic retouching, Kim shows that it feels very comfortable with themselves and showed up without makeup on Instagram, or looking at old photos.

