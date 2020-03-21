Kim Kardashian loves her fans wearing a tiny bikini black

Kim Kardashian the social networks attracted on Wednesday, 19. February, when you share a couple of pictures on which you are proud of your spectacular figure wearing a tiny bikini in black.

The socialite released, the postcards of stroke in Instagram and in detail, were taken by her husband, Kanye West, the 14. February during a romantic trip.

“Short break with a surprise Valentine’s day“the he wrote in the description post. The businesswoman wore a makeup in the colors nudea collar in black with Golden details and let her long hair loose around the date.

According to People, the celebrity-come-stories-in network, a photo and a video of his trip to the infinity pool with views of the sea in the past week.

In the small view on the dream trip, and you could see his feet and legs, while she watched from her bed on the horizon. Only a few meters from your to the West, saw the sunset, sitting on the shore of the water basin.

“A piece of heaven for Valentine’s day. Travel surprise,” she said, under the snapshot. The magazine explained that the celebration took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Last year, the rapper of 42 years, he inspired his beloved wife, a private concert by the saxophonist Kenny G in your home.

Networks surrender to the charms of Kim Kardashian

For its part, the fans of the star 39 years old, and were blinded with the last exhibition, his attributes, and know about the comments in the publication.

“True love”, “have you.in the end, with me”, “The best”, “Dazzling” and “a Whole goddess, our sister,” were some of the statements, the employees for their fans to describe them

In addition, the skills of Kanye for the photography, have been recognized by the user.