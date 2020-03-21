Kumail Nanjiani tells you that The gods no chroma key

In an interview with the The Comic Bookthe actor Kumail Nanjiani found that Marvel Studios barely used chroma key in All Of The Age Groups.

“It is all very nice, and almost all of the practical. Do not use too much of the green background. I’m very excited to have me connected to the MCU, and it is great!”

Angelina Jolie (Topic), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Mildred McHugh (Sprite), Mr. Lee (epic of Gilgamesh), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Barry Keoghan (Druig) and Kit Harington (the Black knight) make-up is the cast of the film.

The gods of Marvel Studios, has an exciting new team of super heroes in the MCU, aliens, ancestors, the life on the earth, in secret, for thousands of years. To come after the events of the Avengers: deadline, a tragedy of the unexpected and the force, out of the shadows, together with the ancient enemy of mankind, and The Deviant.

The Eternal She made her debut on November, 05, 2020, in cinemas around the world.

Comments

Share