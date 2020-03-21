Let’s see it! Is trust trend new challenge Jennifer Lopez… How did You do that?

Jennifer Lopez without a doubt, the fanaticadas more active in the social networks, and this is the new challenge that has emerged shows, where everyone’s trying to copy a recognized dance artist.

In this way singer viral is the #JloTikTokChallenge, what has surprised you in the social network have moved a little others have, such as Instagram or Facebook.

– In The News

Some of the videos that can appreciate are followers that try to compete against themselves, to the user to decide who did it to her better JLo.

It is known that the actress it is a great dancer and their networks you can see, to dance to many of the publications, where appropriate, so that it is without a doubt a ‘challenge’ to assist you.

The guys try to be the best in this challenge that this is not so easy, because the steps of the recognised celebrity are of a high level of difficulty.

A few hours ago, Jennifer Lopez he also appeared in a video released by her friend, the exbeisbolista Alex Rodriguez, who in addition to his daughters, and the artist.

In spite of their 50 years, is interpreters is very active in social networks and could even participate in his own challenge, what would surprise the millions of fans.