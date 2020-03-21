Murilo Bencio, appears for the first time, on the side of the young woman

Play
Murilo bustamante and the relationship between the musicians on the left side and the courtship of the public, and only very few clicks of the mouse, together they appear. The two of them came into production in the next novel, the love of the nine’, ‘Me’. Manuela playwright and the author of the story, will debut in the year 2020.
After the breakup of a relationship of 7 years, Débora Falabella, in may of this year, there were more notcias about the personal life of Murilo Bencio.
The actor is known for involvement with peers in the scene, such as, for example, in the case of Débora Falabella on the ‘Avenida Brasil’ Giovanna Antonelli, Alessandra Negrini, Carolina, and York, and the National crisis was in the other novels.
Redao Bond
Loading...