Netflix has announced the 25 movies coming out in April on the book; check it out

Of the more than 60 releases in April at the Netflixwe have the world premiere of 25 films to his years.

As a special highlight, we have Sergioled by Wagner Mouraand The Rescuewith Chris Hemsworth in the main role.

The full list of publications please click here!

In addition to this, the classics are in the coming, such as Forrest Gump, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Powerful and all the films in the franchise A shark is.

Check out the full list:

Coffee & Kareem (3/4/2020)

The police just right, the coffee you try to be nice for your son, his girlfriend and ends up uncovering a criminal conspiracy. Now, the trouble is on the right side.

The house of paper: The phenomenon (3/4/2020)

To understand, why in the world, the house of paper a wave of enthusiasm for a charismatic group of robbers and their teachers sparked.

A Love, A Thousand Marriages (10/4/2020)

In the different versions of the same-day Jack the chaos giant, and a potential of the romance in the marriage of his sister staring at the guests hard.

The Great Fight (10/4/2020)

Equipped with a magical mask, a boy, 11 years old, enters into a competition to fight to be free. Much confusion comes from there!

Sergio (17/4/2020)

In the Wake of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, Wagner Moura) is after the mission in the most insidious of his career.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91b5TEbVTcQ(/embed)

The Rescue 24/4/2020)

What is a rake (Chris Hemsworth) is about to lose a mercenary with nothing to save after they have been recruited, the son of the boss of the mafia, who sits in prison.

Rich in Love (30/4/2020)

In the company of the father, and no one the son of the owner knows what the ceiling is. But things get complicated when he falls in love with Paula, and he says that he came from a poor family. With Giovanna Lancellotti, Danilo Mesquita, Fernanda Paes Leme, Lellê, and The Griphao.

Lies Are Dangerous (30/4/2020)

To inherit a caretaker with no money, the property of the old man answered. But the heritage comes with dark secrets, betrayal and danger.

In the stillness of the marsh (22/4/2020)

The author of the crime novels she discovers that the links between politicians and the local mafia is in Valencia (Spain), and is involved in a kidnapping in real-time. Pedro Alonso is The home of the paper).

Tiger tail (10/4/2020)

In New York, and Grover (Tzi Ma), reflect the love of the past, and his departure reflects to Taiwan, where he would return later with her daughter Angela.

A Master Internship (1/4/2020)

Jaded with the world of fashion, entrepreneur, Jean (Anne Hathaway) gets a little help and inspiration from those you least expect it: Ben (Robert De Niro), a trainee, a widow, and septuagenário.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHG8TaEBhKI(/embed)

The Strange thing We all Love (12/4/2020)

During the U.S. civil war, a soldier takes refuge in a girls ‘ school. His arrival awakens the sexual tension, the cause for dispute, and only the peace and tranquility of the place. The direction of Sofia Coppola. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning.

Made in America (26/4/2020)

A pilot is an informant for the CIA and is using his contacts in the government to smuggle cocaine for Pablo Escobar. And With Tom Cruise.

Atomic 12/4/2020)

With the death of a spy, an agent Lorraine Broughton you need to missing an important document, find out who the traitor is, and you still get out of this life. With Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, and John Goodman.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpF1ejZeLsE(/embed)

Hot, Beautiful & Sexy (30/4/2020)

The four friends share tips, seek and maintain relations in Rio de Janeiro, a city so glamorous as you are. With Carolinie Figueiredo, Cacau Protásio, Lyv Ziese and your Own.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and all-Powerful (1/4/2020)

After the success of the event, Miss usa, the FBI agent Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) back in action, if one of the winners of the competition, and the presenter is kidnapped.

The father, in the Double dose (27/4/2020)

One-step well-intentioned you receive is the ex-husband is macho, to be his wife. It was a visit to the family as soon descamba in a war, the father against his father. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.

The father, in a Double-dose of 2 – (27/4/2020)

Life was very good for both the parents and the child-rearing share, up to the grandparents. For a macho role, and the other is too soft. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, John Lithgow, and Mel Gibson.

Forrest Gump (1/4/2020)

Tom Hanks stars as Forrest Gump, a man is innocent, that is, involved in almost all of the major events of the decades of the 60s and 70s.

As President of the fifth 10/4/2020)

The jock, the nerd, the promenade, the Princess, and a mad break through the social barriers in the school, the punishment of the Sabbath.

The meeting place of the 10/4/2020)

When it comes to a large occurrence, it is suggested to live to your escort girl on a “vacation” among the living in exchange for a couple of days. With Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

Shark 10/4/2020)

Steven Spielberg has created the success in the adaptation of the novel by Peter Benchley a great white shark terrorizes the fictional town of Amity Island.

Jaws 2 (10/4/2020)

To recover if Amity Island begins from the attacks of the killer shark that a diver is missing and an accident with the boat, to think of it, the chief of the police, the worst.

Jaws 3 (10/4/2020)

When a baby great white shark enters the park, the Director decides to keep him for a new ride, as soon as the mother is angry and to spread comes, the fear.

Jaws 4: The Revenge (10/4/2020)

After another deadly attack on a shark, Ellen Brody, and if enough of Amity Island and moves to the Caribbean, but it is a great white shark follows her there.