Oh, TREMENDOUS!. Justin Bieber dedicates their new video to Selena Gomez?

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
2


Last the canadian singer started the first video clip of this production. Get me, is the name of the song, since this 18. March is running in the radios all over the world. Also on YouTube is in the vicinity you can reach the 2 million reproductions.

Until a few months ago, Justin Bieber he moved away from the music by a series of personal problems, the break it to your tour in the year 2017. This year, when they finally appeared a new album entitled Changes.



