Oh, TREMENDOUS!. Justin Bieber dedicates their new video to Selena Gomez?

Last the canadian singer started the first video clip of this production. Get me, is the name of the song, since this 18. March is running in the radios all over the world. Also on YouTube is in the vicinity you can reach the 2 million reproductions.

Until a few months ago, Justin Bieber he moved away from the music by a series of personal problems, the break it to your tour in the year 2017. This year, when they finally appeared a new album entitled Changes.

The ex of Selena Gomez shows us in Changes a part of him, to teach as he had never before dared: a man who is Mature and understanding from their mistakes.

In the same way, in the new video clip, Justin he preferred that his choreographers and dancers favorites are the center of attention, and not him.

After the interpreter of Babythis cd is a tribute to his past, and show that it managed to overcome the problems, to isolate him, three years ago.

In this sense, Bieber you said in a recent interview that the hard drive is also a kind of farewell to your former spouse, Selena Gomez, with whom he has a turbulent relationship for several years.

Currently the singer of One time he is with Hailey Baldwin, you happier than ever before. Finally, the controversial artist has managed to overcome their problems, and she proves with Changes and the release of Get me.