Rihanna donates $5 million dollars to support against the coronavirus

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- The Foundation, “Clara Lionel” Rihanna has a very significant donation to support those who challenge you and try, to decrease risks, caused by the coronavirus

According to information from TMZ, the singer, he donated $5 million dollars for the support of groups in the United States and around the world. Point out that the money is used to support a variety of efforts, including the banks of local foods that serve communities at risk in the United States. UU., Faster testing and medical care in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

Besides, it is planned, to help doctors, nurses, and nurses with protection-care-intensive care units, and the acceleration of the development of vaccines and other methods to fight the disease. It is also used to help distribute supplies, respiratory critics,

“It was never so important or urgent protection and preparation of communities marginalized and neglected, those who said most of this epidemic,” the Director of CLF, Justine Lucas.

It should be noted that Rihanna founded CLF in 2012, the group has worked tirelessly to support and to Finance, education and civil protection in the whole world. CLF is accepting donations on their site for the continuation of the struggle.