Rihanna donates $5 million for the fight against the coronavirus

The Foundation is Rihanna’s Clara Lionel, the singer Rihanna is giving $5 million to the effort response against the coronavirus.

The money is with “local partners, who work to protect in the first line of disaster relief, in particular those that are focused and serve to help marginalized communities, most vulnerable population groups in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa to prepare for what is to come”. the Foundation said in a press release.

The funding is intended to Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the Fund for the response to the solidarity COVID-19 the world health organization and others.

“It has never been so important, “or” to protect urgently “and to prepare marginalised groups and marginalised, those who are hit the hardest by this epidemic,” said the Director of CLF, Justine Lucas, in the statement.