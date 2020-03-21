Scarlett Johansson tells you that the Black Widow will still be more movies with Marvel

The Black widow might only be the universe of the first film with Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel. At least this is what the actress has hinted in recent public appearance.
The famous ” it was one of the guests in the event in the world. On Twitter, the journalist Kyle Buchanan is an explanation of the key to Scarlett Johansson wrote.
“She notes that the Black widow is the first film in the Marvel comics, and produced by one of the performers in the studio. She called it ‘a franchise to land, which is of particular interest, if you are waiting for the movie to be the only one to know based on the…, you,” he wrote in the Communicator. The interpretation of the journalist and the other locations is that, as we all know, is a franchise comprised of a series of films, not just one. The other point is that the Black Widow was in Captain America: Civil war, Avengers: Infinite war. The character of Scarlett Johansson is to be alive, after that, until the Next appointment. So there are at least five years of history to explore with the character. Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter series, like Wolverine in the MCU? Fans of Marvel’s the case
The occupation of the Black Widow still has a Florence Pugh, David Harbour (Stranger things), Rachel Weisz (The favorite), and O-T Fagbenle (The handmaid”s tale). The film is directed by Cate Shortland. The Black widow comes out in theaters in Brazil in the 30. April, 2020.
