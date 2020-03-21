Selena Gomez shares emotional registration live-Revival-Tour

Selena Gomez again, in a great music scene, brought in a new cd, “Rare”. But the thing is us together this Thursday for a registration in the live tour 2016 “Revival Tour”.

Exactly in this way, the clip of the song “Feel me”the informed by the artist on their official Youtube channel.

A topic that was presented, at the time, but cannot be edited had been, until now, has been introduced, as a bonus track from his latest album, because of the strong pressure and obsession of its fans with the composition.

Highlight the clip “Feel Me”:







