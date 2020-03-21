Shakira criticized, ruler of slow on Covid-19: “The virus is very fast”

The Colombian singer Shakira today called for the rulers to listen to the recommendations of the “health authorities” and not the prioritisation of the economy, after the start, hard criticism for its slowness before the pandemic Covid-19.

“Many countries are not listening to the recommendations of health authorities, and they act too late, or are the primacy of the economy before the health and well-being of the citizens“he criticized.

He argued that the experience, he has cross-led by Europe with the spread of the disease to the discovery that “the virus is very fast, and our politicians are too many slow”.

“Please, we stay in our houses for 15 days, for the benefit of the needy, the sick, the elderly and the most vulnerable in the world”, she asked in a message on Twitter.