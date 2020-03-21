Shakira: “please, let’s stay in our house for 15 days” (+Video)

He called on all countries together with the world health organization (WHO).

The Colombian singer, Shakira, has a video on his Instagram, in which he gave a critique of actions in the world prior to the pandemic, caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) and urged the people on, to stay at home.

“Please, let’s stay in our house for 15 days, The virus is very fast, the leader very slowly,” he said.

He called on all countries together with the world health organization (WHO).

“Many countries are not listening to the recommendations of the health authorities act too late, or the primacy of the economy before the health and well-being of the citizens,” she said.

The interpreter, “Waka Waka” and “La La La”, stressed the importance of quarantine as a measure of prevention.

“Instemos to implement our leader, 15-day social distance at the end. The closure of schools and public places where people come together, flatten the curve and to prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

