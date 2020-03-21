Shakira surprised her fans with the making of Like their song “I”

The Colombian singer Shakira she is very focused, what will his next show be more important, up to the year 2020, the presentation of the average time of the Super Bowl LIV where will you next to the “Diva ” Bronx”, Jennifer Lopez. But also the beginning of the year, the Colombian has a new musical theme, “I Like” in collaboration with the reggaeto Nero Anuel AA.

In the promo for her new single, we saw a Shakira with the dark hairyou , just like you, when he began his career in music. To change the refurbished look was a lot to discuss between the fans, the alienated, the “Shakira morena”. But the singer of “Anthology” now, she is back to surprise fans with the making of the creative process of the song.

Shakira at the age of 42, surprised her more than 60 million followers on instagram to share a video with scenes that has taken place, you, the creation of the song “I Like”. In the video-sharing via instagram-TV we can see how the Colombian singer on the side of the puerto rico Anuel AA and a composer, Edgar Barrier, and music producers, while the production of the first chorus, the melody.

Like Shakira, a new stage has begun in your music?

The Colombian singer, mother of two children, has dark hair, aroused the curiosity of the fans to know whether that meant that there was a change in his music. Although Shakira looks with its characteristic curls in the making of the song, in the promotional picture from her new song it looks with the dark brown hair.

For his part, is not yet known whether the song “Like Me” is in the list of songs, interpreted the barranquillera in the show half the time of the The Super Bowl is on 2.February. It is expected that this presentation is one of the most successful in the NFL. And, the fans hope that after the completion of this great commitment, Shakira the official music video of “I love can burn”, has already an international hit.