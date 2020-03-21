Taylor Swift was the man, the machismo in a powerful video | music

The interpreter made it obvious some of the differences between a man and a woman in the society

"The Man" is the new music video

refer to specific behavior of the people, the society celebrates, but at the same time repellent; at the same time that you ask yourself if it is further away, if not wife.

The clip, directed, produced and created by the same singer, he as an entrepreneur to be “successful” that you abused your position to have things to do, like a man, without trial, to urinate, wall, marry a woman much younger than he or to grab a party intensively with some models.

“I’m so tired, so run as fast as I can, and wonder whether you would be faster, if I were a man”, sings the artist in the theme is included in “Lover”, his last Studio album.

Along with the videos,

some allusions to some of the situations that she has experienced along his career, as the action he Scooter Braun, managing Director of the industry have acquired, the record company published the first six albums of the singer, and moved him right to his musical legacy, economically speaking.

Half of “The Man”, you will see a sign that says “YOU are LOOKING for, IF FOUND, REGRÉSENLOS TAYLOR SWIFT”, surrounded by the name of the disk “1989”, “Reputation”, “network”, “Speak Now”, and others.

And at the end of the clip appears Taylor Swift as a Director, which tells the people, during the filming of, “Can you try it, you will be more sexy? What might be more fun this time?”, a clear reference to what have lived for thousands of girls, if you have a good work, but also for the man not good enough to “sell”.

In order to achieve the appearance of the man, that he, with the voice of the actor Dwayne-Johnson Syndrome, Taylor Swift he spent to condemn several hours in production, and make-up, on the music of sexism in a historical moment in the society.