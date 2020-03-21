Thalia was proud of Instagram, the luxurious gift, Jennifer Lopez

The famous Thalia, singer of the successful issues, such as Wrong and I want you to, in addition to many more, is proud to your social networks, the gift, him of the no less famous singer Jennifer Lopez.

Thalia, excited, shows on Instagram in a giant box with the logo of J-Lo consists of inlaid diamonds, and open it, what it contains, which is full of wonder and joy.

Jennifer Lopez sends Thalia a pair of sneakers, your online beauty, few in the color “nude”, and the other in red, which delighted the wife of Tommy Mottola.

JLo, just throw them developed their collection of shoes, with the sexy touch, the characterized, and the presence offered, Thalia is certainly, in part, to advertising for your product.

Thalia and Jennifer Lopez are good friends, for several years, and have agreed, at public events along a little more than two decades.

In January 2019, both of which were artists of the pre-party to the Super Bowl and lucieron bright and happy.