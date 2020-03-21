The desperate call Shakira, to get people to stay at home

“Many countries are not listening to the recommendations of health authorities, or act too late, or the primacy of the economic over the health, says well-being of citizens”, Shakira in the clip, which is reached in less than an hour, more than 800 thousand views.

In my experience, we live in Europe, the virus is faster, and our leaders are much too slow. All countries need to work together, jointly with the world health organization, in a coordinated plan and international

The Colombians also made a special call to the fans who live in countries where it is still only in a few cases coronavirus,, where, said, have to learn from the mistakes that were committed, while in Europe and Asia. He also asked asking his audience to do their respective governments, resulting in the quarantine of 15 days to a mandatory practice.