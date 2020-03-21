The German Embassy Shakira invites the prevention of infection with coronavirus (Video)

March 20 2020, 4:55 pm

This 20 of March, Shakira invited the world to comply with the sanitary rules on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19, seeing that many countries have not taken the necessary measures.

lapatilla.com

“The virus is very fast, and our leaders are much too slow. Stay home,” says Shakira, the public and the governments asks worldwide have taken the necessary action and quickly and ensures the safety of all.

He also stressed that many countries have, because health is the topic that mentioned the economy, and with great concern that the Nations need to prone to learn on the European continent, where the virus has spread quickly.