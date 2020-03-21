The maximum temperature is high! Geisy Arruda, instead of the butt in the game on the Paradise-like setting

The temperature is high!

Geisy Arruda not are you tired of letting your followers a way that you, with your perfect curves.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 18., by strengthening the digital has opened her photo album and shared on her Instagram a picture of him when I was walking around Lagoa Grande, in the state of Ceará.

With a one-piece-swimsuit-pink-clear, tiny, a former student of tourism -, and put him easily back on to the lens of the camera by your butt in the game and put his body on display.

“Paradise”.the author of the erotic stories wrote on the caption of a publication in a social network.

There was nobody, who would be about the beauty of the ostentada for the cat. To leave In the comments of the fans of the star of the web, a number of messages, the attention to their beauty.

“This is wonderful”Praise a.

“The sky is with you, side-by-side”mentioned in another.