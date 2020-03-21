The message from Shakira to raise awareness of the quarantine, a total of: “The virus is very fast, and our leaders, too slow”

From Barcelona, where she lives with her husband, Gerard Piquéand your children Sascha and Milanthe singer Shakira a video addressed to the world, to the awareness of the need to comply with total isolation the proposal of the world health organization (WHO), to slow down in order to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Many countries have not heard the recommendations of the health authorities, acting too late, or the primacy of the economic over the life, the health of the people“he began, and said the Colombian visibly affected by the situation.
“My experience living in Europe is that we have found that the virus very quickly, and our leaders, too slow“said the Colombian in his narrative. Their intention is, of course, warn the countries that have not yet taken drastic measures with reference to social isolation.
In this sense, Shakira she asked the citizens, the request is prioritized, the health in all countries. “Instemos our leaders to implement a 15-day social distance at the end. The closure of schools and public places where people come together, flatten the curve and power, and prevent the spread of the virus, especially in countries that are not ready for the offer of advice, as well as in Latin America or Africa“asked the singer.
And finally, he asked the people responsible for ensuring and compliance with the quarantine. “Please, so should it stay 15 days at home, for the welfare of the needysick people, the elderly and the most vulnerable in the world,” concluded the Colombian.
At the time, the coronavirus had already been declared a pandemic, but not all countries have taken measures about it. Therefore, after the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejoand the Colombian President Ivan Duke, do a display on the “advance” holiday for the public and private schools in your home country, Shakira, turned the social networks, the support of the authorities.
“By the mayor Pumarejo of security measures in Barranquilla before, as there are in other places. I load the barranquilleros to stay at home to prevent that reached or spread COVID-19 in our city and our seniors, the sick, and all from protect, the barranquilleros already. #QuédateEnCasa”, was the message that he in this period of the singer.
Now, however, Shakira is the need to a message to the whole world, felt sure that this pandemic knows no borders, and that the virus exists, the stop of all.