The new song of Miley Cyrus talks about his separation from Liam Hemsworth and is heartbreaking

It is fair to say that it was a week just for the shippers Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. At the weekend, the pair announced has married his separation after a few months, and it seems that things are not so friendly as we in the beginning. To break now, Cyrus premiere of the new songs, which seem to refer them to, and it’s heartbreaking.

The song with the name “Slide Away” refers to a relationship, the idyllic, seemingly, it was uncomfortable with the years… how’s that sound familiar? The song says things like “Get used to it, because we do not have 17 / bin, to be used / you said that everything was different / you’re right, I grew up”. Ouch!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LwX7GCE5rI(/embed)

Miley also sings that “it’s time to let you go” because everything “I was actually dust”. Apparently, the song refers to the reasons of the break. A few days ago it was reported that Cyrus had ended the relationship allegedly due to the abuse of alcohol and some other substances, Liam (something that the team of him, flatly rejected); in the song, MIley says: “I want my house in the hills. I do not want to whiskey and the pills. I don’t give up easily, but I don’t think I agree”.

Although the song is not to your break, definitely Yes, it is a new song for the unkindness and disrespect. As already you added to your playlist for a broken heart?

