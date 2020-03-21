The release of doc by Jorge Mautner

In the plot, and the filmmakers of rio, Mini, Kerti, Jorge Mautner, the Start of the series with the documentary “Jorge Mautner – Kaos praised-in-Action”, which took place this Thursday at the station, the Shopping mall of rio de janeiro, Brazil, and it brought the big names of the music and the film, such as Gilberto Gil, Jards Macalé, Breno Silveira, Carolina, Jabor, Amora, Mautner and Henry Diaz The enemy only.
1 | 13
Paula Burlamaqui, Carolina, Jabor, and Amora Mautner
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
2 | 13
Jorge Mautner e Gilberto Gil
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
3 | 13
Breno Silveira), and the Mini Kerti
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
4 | 13
Enrique Diaz, and hair.
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
5 | 13
Well, Gil, Jards Macale
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
6 | 13
Rita from cb player advanced (e Marina Person
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
7 | 13
Heloisa Buarque de Hollanda, and a Mini Kerti
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
8 | 13
Rejane Zilles and Jards Macale
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
9 | 13
Daniel, the Rock Star-the last supper, Marininha and Frank Hamilton Pereira Vaz
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
10 | 13
Charles Gavin, Mini, Kerti, and Dado Villa-Lobos
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
11 | 13
Malu Galli
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
12 | 13
Leonel Kaz, Esther Bonder, and Nilton Bonder
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
13 | 13
Mini, Kerti, Penny Marine, and George’s Marine
Credit: Wallace Wrobel
1 | 13
Paula Burlamaqui, Carolina, Jabor, and Amora Mautner || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
2 | 13
Jorge Mautner e Gilberto Gil | | – Credits: Wallace Wrobel
3 | 13
Breno Silveira), and the Mini-Kerti || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
4 | 13
Enrique Diaz, and hair. | | Credit: Wallace Wrobel
5 | 13
Well, Gil, Jards Macale || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
6 | 13
Rita from cb player advanced (d Person || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
7 | 13
Heloisa Buarque de Hollanda, and a Mini-Kerti || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
8 | 13
Rejane Zilles and Jards Macale || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
9 | 13
Daniel, the Rock Star-the last supper, Marininha and Frank Hamilton Vaz Pereira| Credits: Wallace Wrobel
10 | 13
Charles Gavin, Mini, Kerti, and Dado Villa-Lobos || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
11 | 13
Malu Galli | | – Credits: Wallace Wrobel
12 | 13
Leonel Kaz, Esther Bonder, and Nilton Bonder || Credits: Wallace Wrobel
13 | 13
Mini, Kerti, Penny Marine, and George’s Marine || Credits: Wallace Wrobel