Getty Images 3. JUNE 2014: The singer Rihanna stirred up feeling in the assignment of modes by the Council of fashion designers of America, in New York. I have here the pictures of the controversial dress.



Getty Images Rihanna, an undisputed star of the fashion of the moment, was the Central figure of the prices of the Council of fashion designers of America, which is also the maker of the highlights of the year were recognized.



Getty Images The singer and pop star, adorned with a dress, mesh transparent pale-pink, decorated with thousands of crystals, the gloves are made of the same material over the shoulders, a headdress 20s and a stole rosa, received the award, the Symbol of the fashion 2014.



Getty Images In this photo, Rihanna is the award as a “symbol of fashion 2014”.



Getty Images Other celebrities, Marion Cotillard, Blake Lively, Naomi Campbell, Coco Rocha, Jennifer Hudson, Anna Wintour and Emmy Rossum were invited.



Getty Images Between the local previous Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman and Johnny Depp belong.



Getty Images The coveted award for the founders was to Bethann Hardison, a former model and agent models, was one of the most entangled webs of real diversity on the barrel.



Getty Images At the glamorous ceremony at New York’s Lincoln Center, also Tom Ford has been collected, the received the award for the career of the Council.



Getty Images This year, in addition to Rihanna, another of the invited guests, the most anticipated of the evening, the actress and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o’or, who presented the award in the category of clothing for the lady.



Getty Images The choice of the singer for the award ceremony a dress is very revealing, the completion of the building to your curves like a layer of gloss, the by Adam Selman, was the materialization of a perfect description of poses.



Getty Images Poses remembered, if he’s the singer in his study, before you launched your first album.



Getty Images The annual gala, presented this year by Director and screenwriter John Waters, attracts a mix of specialists in fashion and Hollywood stars.



Getty Images All the ingredients were there to be a superstar: ambition, strength, and also vulnerability,” he said.



Getty Images Before the award ceremony, designer Zac Posen called Rihanna as a hazardous fashion, to the mix with a lot of skill, glamour of the red carpet with a touch of rebel.



Getty Images One of these risks fired planned networks for the beginning of 2014, when it went to Rihanna to Brazil to take a hot photo shoot.



