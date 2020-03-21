The song of The Weeknd dedicated to Selena Gomez could be

The fans are convinced that The Weeknd he the songs from your hard drive to Selena Gomez…

This weekend, The Weeknd premiere of their new album, “After Hours”, and fanatics are convinced that the song “Save Your Tears“ he speaks of the short relationship he had with Selena Gomez on the year 2017.

The theory was created by the fragment of the letter, says: “I saw you dancing in a room full of people“and the fans in connection with the “Crowded Room”, one of the songs, the part of the disk Sel”, “Rare”.

These are some of the comments circulating on Twitter:

“Expected, such as “Save Your Tears’ is about Selena? ‘I saw you in a room full of people’, Abel, PLEASE.”

“Abel, the ‘room full of people you referred to’ 2 times. Selena has a song called ‘Crowded Room’ with 6lack, someone made a tour with Abel while the legend of the fall tour (with reference Starboy: Legend of the fall Tour)“.

Originally, fans were hoping that The Weeknd the introduction of the “Like Selena”, a song that had allegedly taken the singer; showed later that the topic would never come out.

Do you think that “Save Your Tears”, dedicated to Selena?

