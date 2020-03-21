The top model Ana Beatriz Barros, the announcement of the second pregnancy. And it’s more of a little boy, there is! – Notes – Glamurama

Ana, Beatriz, pregnant with her second child, and her husband, Karim, and the firstborn // Play Instagram

It glamurette has new on the board! Ana Beatriz Barros, and Mr. Karim El Chiaty, are expecting their second child. At the top, the in the 17. Week of the pregnancy, and she has the news on his Instagram along with a photo of the belly and the caption shows“, at number #2 on the way to number 2 on the way). Anna and Karim are the parents of Karim Hamed is 1 year, 9 months, and look forward to the arrival of a little boy. The couple lives in London, Cairo, and Sao Paulo. Congratulations to the family!



