THIS BANG – Miley Cyrus makes her twerking, “the Coronavirus Remix” Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz (+VIDEO)

Last week Cardi B admitted that he is afraid of the coronavirus in a video posted on her Instagram. And then the DJ iMarkkeyz mixed the monologue at the end in a song, become the song during this quarantine.

During the remix of coronavirus of Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz furthermore, raged in all over the world through the social networks. Some artists and famous is also associated with the success of the viral and the latest demo, you will bring us Miley Cyrus by twerking the topic.

.@MileyCyrus shared to edit of herself dancing to the viral Cardi B Coronavirus song: “@iamcardib x-coronavirus. BIG MOOD” pic.twitter.com/EZCQgvcISX — Crave Pop (@PopCrave) March 20, 2020

However, Miley and your friend Cody Simpson seem to be fans of the remix in both directions, as they released their own parody. Self #Corona virus challenge there has crept in the platforms for social video with lots of dancers with mask and gloves.

I love them https://t.co/U9WybRFFX6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 20, 2020

They are such a sexy couple ..Lovem https://t.co/ZiGA5xLSMT — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 20, 2020

The internet stays ready—even in the face of a global pandemic. https://t.co/nllRJ4i01g pic.twitter.com/se13PjQQ1a — ESSENCE (@Essence) March 20, 2020

If not, have you heard, “Coronavirus Remix” the producer and DJ iMarkkeyz is has established, without knowing it, as the song literal pandemic COVID-19, peaking at number 1 in Bulgaria, Egypt and Brazil, the number 10 in the Us and number 60 in Australia. Not bad eh!

HAAAANNNNNN BIG VIRUS https://t.co/wfotd0cYPP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 19, 2020

However, this is not only for entertainment, but also Cardi he agreed DJ iMarkkeyz and profits of the songs will be as a donation to those affected financially by the pandemic.

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We want to Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020

“YES! THIS IS WHAT WE DO! Please note that you will not get your money immediately… but within a few months there will be families with financial problems due to be dismissed because of the virus. What donaremos!” Tweeted the rapper.

