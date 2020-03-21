Usa with concerts virtual

“Or do you not normally do, live concerts in a Bathrobe from our homes,” said Legend The Associated Press, hours after a concert for almost an hour on Facebook and Instagram Live. “It is a good way that people connect, and to feel something of love and intimacy and connection, even if its stuck at”home”.

“There are so many people struggling at this time with plenty of stress, trauma, anxiety, all of these things, and don’t know what to do. And a lot of musicians and artists, we don’t stop to do what we do: acting, they live in rooms with many people,” he added. “So we try to find ways to stay in touch and give them something of the love”.

The singer-songwriter and pianist-liked orders from their fans and performed hits from her repertoire, as so often in their concerts. The performance of the Legend was initiated in support for the new concert series by the World Health organization “Together at Home” (“at home Together”), was created in an effort to fight against the coronavirus, which are given only to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough in most people, but they are more severe in some cases, especially in older adults and people with health problems. People with mild symptoms again in about two weeks, while those who are more serious, you could recover three to six weeks.

Other artists have also figured out creative ways of communicating with their fans. Miley Cyrus started the talk-show daily of Instagram Live, “Bright-Minded: Live with Miley” to give you positive messages and comfort. The program of the Tuesday took the singer and actress Demi Lovato, and on Wednesday Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, as well as Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton of the popular series from Netflix, “Love Is Blind”had.

Juanes and Alejandro Sanz, whose concerts delayed due to the virus, United forces in a special digital of Miami last weekend, the time that Broadway stars will give two concerts daily, with a series called “Stars in the House”. The band’s pop-rock-alternative Grouplove and singer Caitlyn Smith, they released two cds, which will be transferred on Friday, and tours were planned, including live performances. “I have a lot of new music is almost ready,” says Legend.