[Video] Jennifer Lopez celebrates the 23-year-old your movie ‘Selena’

The tape tells the beginnings, success, and the death of Selena Quintanilla.

With an emotional video, Jennifer Lopez in the movie ‘Selena’, a production biography of the “Queen of Tex-Mex, celebrated the anniversary number 23′.

“I can’t believe the last 23 years since the release of this incredible film and 25 years since the death of Selena. She was a great inspiration for me, and I was lucky to be chosen to interpret them. As an artist, this film was truly an experience that you will remember for the rest of my life. Please, share your memories of Selena and the movie with me,” wrote JLo in your account of Instagram at once, that he did a video with images of the singer as well as their interpretation in the band.

1995 Yolanda Saldívar you crack the music industry one of its biggest stars: Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The singer died minutes after receiving a bullet impact on his right shoulder.

Two years later, in 1997, Director Gregory Nava premiere of her movie ‘Selena’, with a young Jennifer Lopez. The band’s biography tells the beginning of the singer, success, and death.

For his work in the band, the performers of ‘Jenny from the Block” received a nomination for the Golden globe.