Coronovirus in Mexico: Odalys Ramírez, moderated by Televisa, was positive

“Today, as the doctor called to tell me that I was positive in the test, Yes I have coronavirus. My symptoms were slight and no, I had a fever, I’m fine, and I think I’m going to get rid perfect. Now, tap, remove me from my children and Pato (Patricio Borghetti, her husband),” said the woman from Mexico.