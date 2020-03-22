A former Italian mp is wrestled to the ground, the cries of ‘Duce’

In VENICE, 01-JAN (ANSA) – A former member of the Italian left was attacked during the celebrations of the new year’s eve in Venice is located in the Northern part of the country, and the shouts of “Duce”, the nickname of the dictator and fascist Benito Mussolini.

The episode took place on the evening of Tuesday (31. May), in the Piazza San Marco, the point of concentration is very popular for its spectacular fireworks, the New year in the capital of the Veneto.

Arturo Scotto, was accompanied by his wife, Elsa, Bertholet, which reported on the case on Facebook: “A group standing behind me, he sang the “Anne Frank ended up in the oven”. I turned around and said, ‘guys, you come’.

She shouted ‘Duce, Duce’, and with his hand raised, and my husband turned around and took a punch in the face from all sides. Then a young man came to help us, and even picked up”.

According to Scotto, the group consisted of eight men, and fled immediately after the attack. “This morning (the 1st) I have a weight from me, and filed a complaint with the weapon of the If. The armed forces are working hard to identify you,” he said.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, the center-right, expressed “full solidarity” of the ex-President, and he stated that the city will suffer “episodes with references to the fascist”.

The Governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, of the Rotate the party of the extreme right hand, he said that the episode was “extremely serious” and that a civilized society can not coexist with the “physical violence of this kind.” (ANSA)