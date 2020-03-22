Coronavirus: Selena Gomez connects with the #safe-hand challenge is Fantastic!

Selena Gomez he joined the campaign for the prevention of coronavirus, #Safe hand challenge with a private tutorial Instagram the correct way to wash hands.
With two videos released, in Instagram, Selena Gomez said 171 million fansto prevent the main points of the proper washing of the hands, so that further infections COVID-19 in the world.
“Very well, here is my #safe hands Challenge ( … ) I Hope that all are kept safe inside! PS: I had to repeat this video many times. This is the best of what I have”.
Selena Gomez has been nominated for the #safe-hand challenge from Arianna Huffington, founder of Huffington Post. The latina-nominated, Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid and Cardi B a to participate in the campaign.
The Safe Hands of Selena Gomez
In his tutorial for the #safe-hand challenge, Selena Gomez explained that the washing of the hands should take you 40 seconds, so that the latina told twice, the abc repeat.
The ex – girls Disney recommended to first moisten the hands with soap on them, RUB the palms, fingers, first with the right and to the left, the whole in a circular motion.
The recommendations from Selena Gomez are the same, indicating the world health organization, the Creator of the campaign, #safe hand challenge.
You may be interested in: Coronavirus: how the BTS join #safe-hand challenge?
The #safe-hand challenge is a campaign for social networks created to help the dissemination of the proper technique to wash hands in a fun and original, to “nominate” and three other people to do the same and prevent further infection of the coronavirus to the world.