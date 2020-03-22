For Taylor Swift, and ‘You Need to Calm Down’ MTV Video of the year

NEW YORK.

The American singer Taylor Swift took on Monday the award, ” MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in Best video clip of the year by their song “You Need to Calm Down”, at a gala held in the stadium: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, USA).

The interpreter took the award for the best music video of the year with tears in his eyes and thanked his fans for support: “I Just elected to say, this is a price, by the fans. I would just like to say thank you to my fans, because you, the artist, the forms on the support of the equality of the sexes, the subject said in this video, and defend several issues,”.

Swift, he also took the award for “Video” for good” -reward those with charitable purposes, he stressed the need for all citizens to be treated the same “equality before the law”, and urged that an online petition where signatures are collected, the adoption of the “law for equal opportunities”.

“There is still a petition for the law of equality, which basically says that all deserve the same rights before the law,” said the artist, surrounded by a group of LGTBI activists who worked before you at the opening of the show.

Dressed with an eye-catching jacket, the colors, and a pair of shoes from the waist to above the knee, Swift put value on his companion with “his and her life in an authentic way”, and he also published a pulla, when us President, Donald Trump, with the proposal, half-a-million signatures in their petition was a number five times higher than that necessary to receive a reply.

Taylor Swift made for the opening ceremony in the stadium from New Jersey with two issues of his new album, the sales of last week: “You Need To Calm Down” and “Lover”.

At the opening, also introduced the defence of this act on the screens of their show, the audience showed the words “Equality Act”.

