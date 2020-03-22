How do you deal with Selena Gomez and other celebrities immune to the pandemic of coronavirus is weakened?

Hollywood does everything it can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including the closure of productions such as “Grey’s Anatomy. And although you can not avoid it, many of which you have received (Tom Hanks), are good. But not all of these kind of risks to take. This is how celebrities with pre-existing conditions, such as Selena Gomez, do during this time.

Selena Gomez has lupus

Selena Gomez attended Awards Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020 06 March 2020 | Tibrina Hobson / .

Gomez disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue within a body, up to the year 2015. was diagnosed first with lupus, an autoimmune She underwent chemotherapy and then, in 2017, he underwent a kidney transplant. The singer and actress has the best in the last few years, but lupus is not curable.

19. March 2020. Gomez has not commented yet on how you, as a person inmunocomprometida, is the handling of the pandemic of coronavirus. But the remix of a fan of her song “Hands to Myself”, in which the letters change according to the importance of the social distance liked.

Sarah Hyland has kidney dysplasia

Sarah Hyland, of the complete glory of “Modern Family”, their work in the Comedy of long duration. But she has been dealing with their health problems for many years. Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia, a condition that affected her whole life. She has several transplantations of the kidneys, but a battle for life.

In a recent podcast episode, as revealed to People, Hyland spoke about the stress, inmunocomprometido: “suppose someone has a mistake, the 24-hour front Desk, what I have for a week or more”. For me, it’s really dangerous, ” he said, adding:” My level of panic is quite high, but I also have many health problems, I try to be very susceptible to stress, so that, to preserve peace “.

Hyland is on the advice of the CDC and health officials are everywhere “stays at home”. Together with her fiancé, Wells, Adams, in quarantine is. “Keep you and your loved ones safe and at home,” he wrote in a publication of Instagram from 19 March 2020 about you and Adam.

Selma Blair and Shannen Doherty have also conditions

These two friends are in the vicinity (in the photo above, with the star of 90 Sarah Michelle Gellar), who have both conditions, with a weakened immune system. Selma Blair is an actor who suffers from such films as “Cruel Intentions” and (the original), Hellboy, multiple sclerosis, while the former star of Beverly Hills, 90210, Shannen Doherty, has breast cancer stage four.

Blair opened for the first time about her condition until the end of 2018. Multiple sclerosis, also known as M. S., is with the nerve cells, than the others listed here, an auto-immune disease. Blair has not spoken specifically about her condition, but she encouraged others to be sure, by the publication in social networks about their daily lives in the house.

Doherty, in the meantime, it was diagnosed for the first time in 2015. Went into remission in 2017, but revealed that the cancer had returned at the beginning of 2020. Doherty is involved in the publication of information on the coronavirus, say the people who do not practice social distance by this. those with weakened immune systems or who have cancer.