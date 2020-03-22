If this skina in Fortnite, it soon free style

The players found a new style for one of the skins. It seems that it will be added for free.

Epic Games often creates new styles for Skins that players already have. In General, these styles will be in the account is completely free, but about their existence, we know in General, during the registration.

This time the players are found the style of the Skins Bandolette. Not completely changes, and the new look adds a little bit of yellow.

New style Bandolette

Style rekolorem, but quite pleasing to the eye. Below you can see the view from the front and the rear.

It is not known if the style will be added in the game. Maybe along with the Update 12.21, which was recently on files. It is less likely to be the Update mainly contains Bugfixes.