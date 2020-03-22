Izabel Goulart shows a stomach with a gominhos in new york, The

+







Izabel Goulart (Foto: The Grosby Group) Izabel Goulart (Foto: The Grosby Group)

Izabel Goulart came to linda for the casting of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place on Tuesday night (the 21st.) in New York city. The model wore a pair of jeans and a black T-shirt, and left the card on his belly saradíssima.

He was also at the event and was in the top Isabeli Fontana, who has dress for a short black and was in sympathy with the enemies. As well as the spirit of the model Hailey Baldwin it also showed, from their fine form in a pair of jeans and a black t-shirt.





Isabeli Fontana (Photo: The Grosby Group) Isabeli Fontana (Photo: The Grosby Group)





Hailey Baldwin (Photo By The Grosby Group) Hailey Baldwin (Photo By The Grosby Group)

