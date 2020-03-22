Jennifer Lawrence, the rented room in the hotel for your wedding dress

Jennifer Lawrence and the Director of the art gallery, Cooke Maroney were married on the last day of the 19. October and the gown for the bride, the scene stole for the ceremony..

In the social media, the fans of the series were so impressed with the dress, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he lived in a room at the Hotel Viking.

The ceremony, at the wedding of Lawrence and, Maroney was, was attended by 150 people and was held in a Villa for$ 15 million, and was built in 1894, is located in the city of Newport, Rhode Island (USA).

See Also



It is worth noting that the house as a Ghost house.

The wedding dress by Jennifer Lawrence

