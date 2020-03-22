Jennifer Lopez is considered one of the most POWERFUL women of the decade

Jennifer Lopez it is a recognized actress, model and singer, has managed an impressive career as a symbol of fashion, is also one of the artists, the Latin most influential in the world of music, and there’s also that its 50 years old has an enviable body.

This sexy woman has it all, what a role model for future generations of artists, as it is just a small look at the long and successful career, and has positioned it as a one of the most powerful women of the decade.

Jennifer Lopez combines all of the requirements to receive the distinguished recognition, because it has a great charisma that makes the whole world loves you, has a great talent to have in the projects in which it is involved, and-most importantly-the gift for create music charts.

The successful actress and singer has managed to consolidate its assets and liabilities as one of the largest, among all the prominent American and the increases to the dates of their last tour and his next marriage with the famous ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez was constantly praised for her career as an actress already, and has been nominated recently Golden Globe for his portrayal in the film “Crooks“and he was, than to receive a nomination for the famous awards Oscars.

On the question of the musical, we can emphasize that your album “J” the label of the first star-latina in its working position, andn the first place of the best-selling there’s only one week, have been released on the international market.

But the music and the acting is not the only aspect in the Jennifer Lopez triumph, because they, too, dabbled in the fashion industry, you start your own brand of clothing and road, which was also a great success; therefore, it is not the fact that the hesitate NFL the Hague, shall apply for the participation in the show, the half-time break of the Super Bowl in 2020.

