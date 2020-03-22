Jennifer Lopez it runs! the balcony of their house. “Oh, it stinks, you see!” (and not ignored)

22. March 2020

(14:31 CET)

The coronavirus affects dramatically all over the world. Its expansion in the United States, and finally, the restrictive measures decided. Jennifer Lopez has decided to lend a hand and has already been isolated, with his family at home. The singer uses to give the social networks an example and to show how amused from day to day.

Both you and the ex-beibolista Alex Rodriguez together, the funny moments, to the side of their children, who have time for everything. Learn, play and have fun. One of the last videos published viralizado in a few minutes and has fun with all of his followers.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOUM_3qQ2aQ(/embed)

In the video of AROD-letter-head is a funny choreography with the children of the couple, while JLo closes with a Grand finale of the performance, the looks very natural: sports apparel, face washed and hair tied high in the head. You realize, the whole family has art in his genes.

After Alex Rodriguez of the “worst best” in relation to their children an improved version of the two. In another video, the son of the Diva from the Bronx, your art shows in dealing with the electric car in the garden, and serve drinks at once. The child of 12 years, juggling in your vehicle, and moves in circles, until he plunges into the pool of the luxurious property of Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, California. “We can’t go, no restaurant and nothing, but the service and the entertainment here is good enough… #StaySafe #family time”, the actress in your account of Instagram, wrote to accompany the video.

And the diva in the Bronx, surprised with his poses with little clothing.