Kylie Jenner ensures that your pregnancy prepared in the ” to the social isolation | people | entertainment

It is likely that Kylie Jenner this better prepared than any other to the quarantine by the coronavirus.

The founder of Kylie Cosmeticsthe 22-year-old announced that it was to isolate, and in his history of Instagram, that on the day of eight, “my pregnancy prepared me for this. Not I left the house for months”.

Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018. The star of tv and social networks confirmed their pregnancy until after the birth, by the arrival of his daughter, in a tweet was accompanied by a video of almost 12 minutes in length, the test rides of their pregnancy.

If Kylie could be a Jenner, including 9 months of your pregnancy you hide can be, in quarantine, in order to protect the health, ánimoooo friend pic.twitter.com/TOErGbxaMN — Jesus Raul (@raulvvarela) March 17, 2020

The half-sister of Jenner, Kim Kardashian also claimed that she and her sisters practice social distance.

“I organize my photos on my phone and found this strange and my sisters, but we are all pulled apart socially and we stay away from each other,” wrote Kim, 39 years old, next to a photo of him and Kylie.

“It’s hard, but we must do this for our own safety and that of all others. Please, not the severity of the ignore warnings to stay inside, to stop the spread of the virus. All we can do it!”,, also an entrepreneur and designer said. (I)