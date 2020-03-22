Movies to watch you have the file in the quarantine (part 2)

The mobilization of governments, all over the world who work in health care in limited captive populations, the streets empty of people… With the introduction of the new coronavirus, the COVID-19, watch for a few days, in scenes reminiscent of the rich imagination of the film.

After the nomination of the film for you to watch for during the quarantine for the sake of a pandemic outbreak of a new coronavirus, here is a selection which gives you the ability to fine-tune their cinephilia (like a love for the film). Check it out:

– The wonders of the sky

The film is based on the book “miracles from heaven”, the bar, and was for the first time at the end of 2016. The piece is on, and will act at all ” statement true,” the deep-seated feelings that pass through and permeate a household, is strictly tested, which react due to the illness of a child, locate the path and the strength to not give up and to believe more in it.

The concerns of the mother, the more do not believe, you can have it, in a time of so much pain and despair and the feeling of proximity to what they believed has always. A mother, who, in the face of suffering, his daughter, and to wonder where God was, that God is good and merciful, it is now accepted, and allows you to use all of that. Christy confesses to her husband that she is no longer able to find solace in their faith, and that it is not in the position to pray, the pain is so great.

However, it will be to tell your own Show that the presence of God, something stronger, less obvious, but deeper, it is then often in a lot of small things that make all the days of miracles. It comes, to know, to understand, to know, to see how you are, and open to accept you.

The cast, composed of Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers, Martin, Anderson, John Carroll Lynch, Eugenio Derbez, and Queen Latifah.

– The Passenger

A lone passenger on a trip in the net, but in front of an ethical dilemma after waking up from the winter sleep, decades ahead of schedule. The whole Film is a metaphor, articulated in love and intelligence, which was developed in a workshop within a inter-ship planetary, with 5,000 passengers and 358 crew members are headed on a trip of a 120-year-old to a planet similar to earth.

The trip is part of a larger program of resettlement on other planets, since the earth superpovoada. After a 30-year journey, the spaceship is from a meteor hit, the damage caused, and for this reason, a passenger wakes up in the earlier by Jim, is a mechanic who, after a search, of despair, he discovers that he is to remain for the rest of the trip in a space ship, and there to die, with only the company of the android world, and the service at the bar.

The ship is called “Avalon”, the same name of a mythical island where the descansaria king Arthur, the hero of the heroes, their tomb would ensure the fertility, and nature.

The passenger is a movie that is built to arouse the sympathy of the public in the context of science fiction, presents itself to the creation of situations in a dramatic and highly exciting, he declared his intention to do so. There is no mention of the successful few and the protagonists the cute, nice, smart, played by two actors perfect for the role.

The film, with Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Andy Garcia, and Aurora Perrineau.

– Crô

Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the COVID-19, the world stopped and the recording of their soap Operas and other programs. On the face of it, the novel “the love of the mother” was divided into two phases. The Chapter on the Sabbath day (the 22nd.) marked the end of the first round. As soon as all is quiet on the pandemic and the audio-recordings be made, and the last phase of the “for the love of a mother,” goes back in the air.

This is a gap that will remain between the first stage and the last stage of the novel, the relationship between the musicians, the days will be filled with a video of the soap opera “Fina Estampa”, which the author Walcyr Carrasco, who was fired from the radio station, the last, by the way.

“The fine print”, turns to Griselda (Lilia Cabral), and the Teresa Cristina(Christiane Torloni), both strong women, each from his own perspective. One of the characters in most of the memorable bad, without a doubt, this is the home of Teresa Cristina of the Crô, the character of Marcelo Serrado. The character was so successful, ended in the time of the film, which was released in the year 2013.

In the long, it is possible to understand how the formation of the personality of the character, but designed to have unfortunately, the production seems to have been to the advantage of the dynamics of the characters and taking advantage of if you are to deliver your order scenes, messy. If you want to laugh at a movie, this is the right movie.

– Alice Through the looking glass

The story of “Alice’s adventures Through the looking glass” is set after the events of “Alice’s adventures in Wonderland” (2010), in which a young Alice Kingsleigh become, in the course of time, the captain of a large sailing ship, and inheriting a fortune from his deceased father. The economic problems of the family, and the old conflicts in the marriage, by refusing to Hamish Ascot, this Alice is forced to take refuge in the underworld, meet his friends, as usual, with the exception of the Mad Hatter, was a sad and ill.

The film has a reserved atmosphere, the structure of the writing, the shows, from the time of the story and the dealing with time in all its forms. It is difficult to see how the small details can lead to major problems in the future. Every little detail can have an influence on the psychological training of the individual, leads you to the path of the blue.

It could not have been easy for James Bobin to penetrate into the world of Lewis Carroll, filtered through the dark-antique print, by Tim Burton, the blockbuster of the year 2010. Maybe it’s the arrival of the Director, the last two movies, the Muppets have pulled the intensity and appearance, but we have the crypt of Alice’s adventures through the looking glass into the hands of Linda Woolverton, is much more fluid and coherent than in the first Chapter.

– Eat, Pray, Love

Since the days of “pretty Woman” (Pretty Woman”) with Julia Roberts, the national emblem of the protagonist of the romantic classical music. A young, beautiful, smile, and thrives, over the years, the actress has become synonymous with “As an American”, is always in a constant search of true love and Prince charming. With the “Eat, Pray, Love”, the diva’s of Hollywood, although it can be overcome, the time for the “sweetheart of America”, still dreaming, naive, and with your fairy tale.

This is a film that is fun for the fans of the success-stories, and fans of exotic places. It is a film with a dual purpose: to show a woman who embarks on a journey (mental and physical) in the pursuit of the self, but it is also an opportunity for us to give voyeurs in the scenarios of the dream of the exotic, adventurous.

The beauty of Italy, the places of the Paradise of Indonesia, the landscapes, the success of India’s… in the picture is a majestic, well-groomed, and detailed instructions. Although all the places visited by the protagonist, whether it is divided in three parts, the film is in two parts.

