Oh, Taylor Swift has never lied! show the audio interview with Kanye West

The complete audio and without the edit of the interview, in 2016, the rapper Kanye West and the singer Taylor Swift was filtered on Twitter-and she has shown, after 4 years, that Taylor never lied and agreed that Kanye is the the name of “bitch” in her song “Famous”. Oh, the scandal!

Finally justice for the American pop and country Taylor Swift, which was in the year of 2016 is humiliated and publicly by the singer Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West. Why? here you will find a summary of how it all began.

In 2009, Taylor Swift was a young woman of 18 years, the MTV Music Award for “Best Video of the year” when Taylor was getting her award and give her acceptance speech, Kanye West to the stage, ripped the microphone to the singer, and said that Beyonce deserved this award, instead of your video to “Single Ladies”.

After this humiliation international, Taylor Swift wrote the song “Innocent” to Kanye West, where they have committed, awarded, these grey act seeds. In her documentary, “Miss Americana” Taylor says, she was a big fan of Kanye, and after what she has done, was a big disappointment.

However, between the years 2015 and 2016, Kanye allegedly had done, the peace with Taylor Swift. But, what was not known by the interpreter, “Shake it off” was that it was just a plan to make back, look bad, in front of the public, and, unfortunately, him.

Kanye West wrote the song “Famous”, where flame Taylor Swift, and “bitch” and assumes that sex could be with her, because he Taylor outside, to be famous. In addition, in the music video for the song from Kanye, a wax figure of Taylor Swift is naked!

This was much to Swift, of never voted that the rapper the insultara in this way; but it was Kim Kardashian was the “low blow” to the singer of “Delicate”, since they published an alleged telephone conversation had Kanye with Tyler, where, allegedly, Swift, agreed that the rapper of the name “bitch”.

Kim Kardashian was, she began to call, “snake”, Taylor Swift, and used the emojis this reptile for the reference to the singer, who is currently 30 years. Therefore, Taylor was the victim of a massive wave of hatred in social networks, to the extent needed to disappear completely from the internet and disable the comments of your official accounts.

Taylor Swift was the victim of Kanye West

With all the negative reviews he received Tylor Swift, decided the record, “Reputation”, the sixth of her career, where she used the theme of snakes in your favor. Also, their single for the song “Look What You Made Me Do”, a theme almost entirely on Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian.was

Now, however, it has been revealed in the last days that in fact Taylor Swift has never lied, and that he is just a victim of Kanye West. In the complete audio of the conversation the singer had, where you said the song “Famous”, you can clearly hear that West never told Taylor that the insultaría or naked in your picture.

In view of this situation, the millions of fans of Taylor a campaign against the us-American rappers, and social networks with the hashtags #TaylorToldTheTruth and #Kanye West Isover party.

Because four years after the attack on the internet, the fandom of Taylor Swift is of the opinion that Kanye and Kim to the American singer, the moral damage they have caused.