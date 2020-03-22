Rihanna donated USD 5 million for combating the effects of coronavirus

The coronavirus is from the many families affected around the world, but its contagion within the poorest societies could have catastrophic consequences. Therefore, the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel (CLF, for its acronym in English), the singer Rihanna announced that she would be a significant donation to counteract this, the effects of COVID-19 can be used in these areas.
The Foundation will donate USD $ 5 million to various organizations around the world, and in particular the marginalized groups in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.
“As we can imagine this year, never would have, like COVID-19 changed so dramatically in our lives. No matter who you are or where you are, this pandemic is all of us will relate to. And for the most vulnerable in the world, the worst thing that can be,” said the Foundation in a press release.
In this, CLF added, was one of the organizations that was present in situations of catastrophic and has seen the aftermath of that still not be ready to the unforeseen expenditure for this nature.
“In the last five years, CLF was one of the first organisations, in answers to some of the natural disasters one of the most devastating in the world, and we have seen first-hand the consequences of a deep and involuntary, be prepared,” he explains.
Organizations, the beneficiaries of Direct Relief, Partners in Health, Feeding America, The International Rescue Committee, the The background is the response in Solidarity COVID-19-the world health organization and a few others.
With this money, you can get the support of local banks foods that help communities at risk and older people in the United States, said the organization While in countries such as Haiti and Malawi, you can speed up, testing, and attention, as well as moving resources, and support for the local population.
Also, the health of workers, which try to support the case directly. You is protection, diagnostic laboratories, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units and the acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies around the world.
The goal is, it is also the training of employees in health, prevention and control of viruses in countries in the first line of the response to the new coronavirus, and finally, the distribution of the relief goods of the respiratory tract is known.
“We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against the COVID-19 is to be prepared“he said in the message.
“It was never so important or urgent protection and preparation of communities and are ignored, marginalized, the most vulnerable to this epidemic,” said the Director of CLF, Justine Lucas, in a press release.
According to the magazine Variety, Rihanna founded CLF in 2012 to honor her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. Its purpose is to support the work with executives and organizations to the school, as well as emergencies in the Caribbean and in Africa South of the sahara.
Last Friday, Netflix has announced that a relief Fund for members of the various productionseither poured or employees to be unemployed.
In a letter to the Director of content of the company, Ted Sarandoswho is considered to be one of the leaders of the creative community of Hollywood, spoke about the effects never before seen in the artistic communitybut also the work behind the camera, such as electricians, carpenters, drivers, and more, will be paid per hour.
However, the company to which it belongs is not, is the only winner, because you want to continue the creative community in General, so that part is to help foundations, non-profit organization whose purpose is to, productions seen, wrapped up in this situation.
The Fund for employees of non-profit institutions currently include USD 1 million for SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund (the Union of film actors and Association of American artists from Radio and television), Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance in the United States and USD 1 million between the AFC and the Fondation des Artistes.
The aim is for a Netflix working organizations in areas such as Europe, Latin America and Asia, where the company has a strong presence. With them clubs, with United forces, means of relief society similar.