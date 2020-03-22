Rihanna donates $ 5 million for the fight against coronavirus

The Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 21.03.2020 16:07:28

The singer Rihanna donated five million dollars (122 million pesos, approximately, through his Foundation Clara Lionel Foundation to combat the pandemic of coronavirus .

To receive this money, Rihanna is looking for support from communities with a high degree of risk, medical devices and food supplements of the highest quality for it in front of the Covid – 19.

Through his Twitter account of the Foundation, reported on the donation of the singer of 32 years.

“As we said to the pandemic of Covid-19, and $ 5 million donated for the preparation of communities vulnerable medicine, medical equipment, and access to food”, they reported.

The singer originally from Barbados, started his Foundation in honor of the abuelitos, Clara and Lionel, and supports them in the provision of education, health and emergency programme in vulnerable communities in the world.

With this donation, Rihanna, is a list of celebrities to have supported funds for the fight against the pandemic in the world, the life of the 11 billion already requested 201 people and consists of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Chiara Ferragni, Justin Timberlake and Miley Cyrus.

cjr