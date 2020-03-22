Rihanna receives the award from the President

The singer and businesswoman, Rihanna was honoured with the award of the President of the delivery of NAACP Image Awards, through his groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but also of their history in the philanthropic work.

While climbing on the stage to the award, the interpreter, Diamonds, said: “I’m going to Try to keep it simple, because, really, this night is not about me. The target is larger than I… My contribution is very small compared to all the work that is done in this world and the work yet to be done.

“If there’s anything I’ve learned, is that we only repair this world. We can not be divided. I can’t stress enough. We can not allow the resistance to be filtered out,” said Rihanna, who in the year 2012, she founded the non-profit organization ” Clara Lionel, with the help of which you supports programs for the education and emergencies around the world.