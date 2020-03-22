Selena Gomez challenge viral against coronavirus occurred

The singer Selena Gomez was #safe-hand challenge in your account of Instagram

Selena Gomez against your account of Instagram for the join a challenge viral coronavirusalready finished the lives of thousands of people in the world.

The exchica Disney was #Safe hand challenge with a private tutorial in the above-mentioned social network.

Selena Asus said more than 171 millions of fans about the importance of washing your hands well with the finished to prevent further infections COVID-19 in the world.

“Very well, here is my #safe hands Challenge ( … ) I Hope that all are kept safe inside! PS: I had to repeat this video many times. This is the best of what I have,” move to los angeles Selena.

The interpreter, “Rare”, it was nominated to be a challenge, the viral of Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffinston Post. The singer did not hesitate to summon Cardi BGigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde.

