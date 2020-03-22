Shakira calls for the world’s leading implement of 15 days, the social isolation | people

The Colombian singer Shakira called for this Friday, the political leaders that they will implement in their countries the “social distance” many ” end of 15 days, in order to prevent the coronavirus to expand in the regions, where there are still a few cases, in contrast to what is happening in Europe.

“In the countries In which they now have, only in a few cases, need to learn from the mistakes that we have to pay in European countries, where the measures came too late, instemos our leaders to implement a 15-day social distance at the end,” said the Colombian in a video on your social networks.